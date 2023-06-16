Russian gunners use 3D maps for strikes against Ukrainian army sites

DONETSK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian gunners use 3D maps and gadgets to gauge and adjust strikes from multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian army positions, Russian fighter with the call sign Nebo from the southern battlegroup’s 150th division said on Friday.

"The map is fully in the 3D format and we see all the terrain thoroughly," the gunner said. Such maps help take terrain features into account to deliver strikes against enemy positions. Also, special gadgets and apps are used for gauging strikes, he added.

At the initial phase of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian army personnel had "to do all this manually on fire control devices," he said.

"Using special gadgets is more convenient," the gunner said.

As the gunner noted, his Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) team destroyed Ukrainian roving mortars that quickly changed positions after shelling. Russian gunners also effectively wipe out Ukrainian infantry and armor, he said.