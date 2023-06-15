Kremlin denies rumors about working out measures to buy foreign assets cheaply

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Financial Times article about the Kremlin's alleged request to the Russian government to develop measures that would allow the state to buy cheaply the assets of Western companies that are about to leave the market is not true, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it does not correspond to reality," the Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

The Financial Times earlier reported that the Kremlin was secretly working on legislation that would allow the government to buy Western assets at fire-sale prices with the aim of selling them at a profit to those who "play by the Kremlin's rules." According to the newspaper, the threat of nationalization will make it harder for companies to leave the country.