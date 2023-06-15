Russian, Algerian presidents sign declaration on deeper cooperation

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune have signed a declaration on deeper strategic partnership at the end of their talks in the Kremlin. The two leaders, along with members of their delegations, walked out to reporters waiting in the Malachite Foyer of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that the signing of the declaration "will mark the transition of Russian-Algerian cooperation to a new qualitative level." He stressed that the governments of Russia and Algeria would ensure coordinated work for the implementation of agreements to be reached at the summit level.

Also, on the sidelines of negotiations between members of the Russian and Algerian delegations several documents were signed: a convention on extradition, an agreement on cooperation in the field of mass communications, an agreement on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection, and an agreement on cultural cooperation in 2023-2025. In addition, Russia and Algeria signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Nature of Russia and the Ministry of Hydraulics of Algeria on cooperation in the field of water resources, a protocol on cooperation between the ministries of justice, and a memorandum of cooperation between the non-governmental organization Business Russia and the Algerian Economic Revival Council.

The governments of Russia and Algeria concluded an agreement on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.