ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Drones currently pose no threat to the city of Lugansk given the effectiveness of its air defenses (AD), Acting Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Head Leonid Pasechnik said in an interview with TASS.

"We have been repelling drone attacks rather effectively. No drones have been able to reach the city of Lugansk so far," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Pasechnik attributed the AD success rate to the solid line of defense established in the Lugansk area. "It’s very hard for an aerial vehicle to cross it. There are all kinds of equipment, including radio-electronic warfare [devices]," Pasechnik noted.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Lugansk several times recently, using British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Pasechnik said in an interview with TASS earlier that the military in the LPR had learned to shoot these missiles down.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the official information partner of the event.