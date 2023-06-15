Russian, Algerian presidents to sign advanced strategic cooperation declaration — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune are set to sign a host of documents after their bilateral talks on Thursday, including a memorandum on advanced strategic partnership, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"An official state visit by Algerian President [Abdelmadjid] Tebboune is underway," Peskov said speaking at a news briefing.

"The talks will be held with a small group and will later be followed by Russian-Algerian negotiations with a wider circle," he noted.

Peskov said that President Putin "will attend an official state dinner in honor of the guest from Algeria."

"A host of documents will be inked. An important declaration about the advanced strategic partnership between the two countries as well as other documents will be signed," Peskov stated.

Tebboune arrived in Moscow on June 13 and has already met for talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Federation Council (upper parliament house) Valentina Matviyenko, and speaker of the State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin, as well as taking part in the Russian-Algerian business forum.

On Friday, the Algerian president is expected to deliver a speech at the plenary session of the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.