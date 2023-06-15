Kiev dismisses any opportunities for talks with Moscow — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime rejects any opportunities for negotiations with Moscow to please the Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime systematically and fundamentally rejects any opportunity for negotiations [with Russia] to please the West," she said.

As she dwelt on Russia's reaction to the peace initiatives for resolving the Ukrainian crisis Zakharova said that "the Kiev regime has blocked all opportunities for negotiations at the legislative level."

"I am not sure that there has ever been such a precedent in the world of any regime, any ruling elite prohibiting itself from negotiating with someone else. This has happened in Ukraine," Zakharova stressed.

