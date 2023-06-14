Ukrainian forces haven’t gained an inch since starting offensive in Zaporozhye — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have not gained a single inch since they mounted their counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye area, Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"We have prepared very well," he said. "The area that is in my area of responsibility - the enemy has not moved a meter."

A potential counteroffensive by the Ukrainian forces has been a major talking point amongst media outlets over recent months, with a variety of dates thrown around. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out earlier that Western countries’ public speculation about a looming Ukrainian counterattack was evidence of their direct involvement in the conflict.

On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine had launched a counteroffensive. He noted that despite the fact that the Kiev regime had deployed strategic reserves, its offensive was unsuccessful thanks to the heroism and valor of Russian soldiers. According to the Russian president, "Ukrainian troops have not achieved their goals and objectives in any of the combat areas."

