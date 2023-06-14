Russian State Duma passes bill on gradual increase of conscription age in first reading

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma passed a bill gradually increasing the conscription age to 21 years in the first reading during its meeting on Wednesday.

The initiative was introduced by a group of lawmakers led by the Chairman of the Duma Committee on Defense Andrey Kartapolov in March. Under the initiative, the conscription age will be 19 to 30 years in 2024, 20 to 30 years in 2025 and 21 to 30 years in 2026. Meanwhile, people will still be able to volunteer for conscription starting at the age of 18.

The bill also provides an option for people aged between 27 and 30, who failed to complete their military service without any legal grounds, to volunteer for conscription in order to remove any restrictions placed on them for state or municipal employment.

According to Kartapolov, the new rules will allow school graduates to calmly prepare for college admission exams without getting distracted by the conscription process.

"This bill does not cancel conscription deferrals. All citizens are guaranteed the chance to receive education at all levels and continue on until one level of professional education is complete - be it technical school or college. Accordingly, these citizens will be able to fulfill their constitutional duty to protect the Homeland after their education is complete," Kartapolov added.