Russia insists on transparent international investigation into attacks on Nord Stream

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia regrets being unable to participate in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack and insists on a transparent international investigation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we still cannot participate in the investigative process and actions. We are not allowed there. We continue to insist on an absolutely transparent and inclusive international investigation in order to find out who ordered and perpetrated this international crime," Peskov said.

Commenting on a publication in the Wall Street Journal that German investigators are studying data that may indicate that the saboteurs who blew up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines used Poland as an operational base, he noted that all the stories floating around about the sabotage at the Nord Stream, including the scenario involving Poland, deserve attention. "Of course, we are very thoroughly recording various leaks, bogus stories that appear here and there in the media space on the topic of the terrorist act and terrorist sabotage around Nord Stream. Each of the versions that is planted deserves attention," Peskov said.

The Kremlin official did not rule out that the Wall Street Journal could release false information about Poland's involvement to hide the true perpetrators of this terrorist attack. "We cannot rule out that all this information is planted on purpose to divert attention from the true masterminds of this terrorist act against critical international infrastructure," he said. The Russian side had repeatedly pointed out that what occurred at the gas pipeline "could only have been carried out by state special services," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

About WSJ publication

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources that German investigators are looking into evidence suggesting a team of saboteurs used Poland as an operating base to damage the Nord Stream pipelines . According to them, the experts came to the conclusion that the Andromeda yacht, allegedly used to deliver explosives to the pipelines, left the port on the Danish island of Christianso.

According to the newspaper, in the interval between the time when the explosives were planted on both gas pipelines, the yacht, presumably, entered the territorial waters of Poland, the investigators are establishing the reason for this. At the moment, it is impossible to say for sure whether the yacht "reached the coast of Poland or approached another vessel in its territorial waters," the sources informed the publication.

During the investigation, experts gained access to the Andromeda yacht which was returned unwashed by the passengers, according to the newspaper. They found traces of explosives, DNA samples and fingerprints on board. Investigators are now trying to establish whether the DNA they found belongs to a Ukrainian soldier they previously identified. Other evidence points to Poland being the logistical and funding center for the sabotage, the Wall Street Journal noted.