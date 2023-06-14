‘Sanitary zone’ in Ukraine to protect Russia should run through Lvov, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. A possible future sanitary zone on the territory of Ukraine should pass through the borders of Lvov, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia will consider the issue of creating a "sanitary zone" on the territory of Ukraine if the shelling of Russian regions continues.

"Yesterday the Russian president said that it is necessary to create a demilitarized (sanitary) zone for the security of our country. Given the enemy's decision to supply the Kiev regime with increasingly long-range weapons, such a line should run along the borders of Lvov (Polish Lemberg) to play a real constructive role," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday. According to him, "these would be the new borders of what used to be called ‘Country 404’ (Ukraine - TASS).".