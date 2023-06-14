US not interested in negotiated solutions on Ukraine — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The United States is not interested in finding a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian crisis and demand military successes from Kiev by all means, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on another package of US military aid to Ukraine.

"Americans are not ready to stop at anything. They are not interested in negotiated solutions. Nobody is bothered about the fate of Ukraine, which is used only as an iron baton against Russia," he said.

The ambassador went on to say that US politicians "need success to justify a thoughtless course in solving the Ukrainian question, to confirm the expediency of spending and to demonstrate ‘successes’ in the fight against the Russian Federation in the run-up to the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election."

Washington does not want to give up its "main goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield." The costs it will entail, as well as lives lost in the process, do not matter to the US administration, the ambassador added.

Washington announced on Tuesday that it providing Ukraine with a new batch of US military assistance, worth $325 million.