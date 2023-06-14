US tight-lipped on Nord Stream sabotage, as words can be used against them — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. US officials refrain from commenting on the sabotage attacks targeting the Nord Stream pipelines, because Washington is involved in illicit extremist activities and every word on the issue can be used against them, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

In her Telegram channel, Zakharova said that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had refrained from answering questions about last year’s attacks on the Russian pipelines. In this regard, she recalled that US President Joe Biden earlier vowed to destroy these undersea pipes, running from Russia to Germany.

"He promised it publicly, and US Department of State caught up with him on the subject. So, why being so humble now? It is because they are engaged in illicit extremist activities, and every word can be used against them," Zakharova said.

"What prevents a White House spokesperson from addressing the Nord Stream explosions, provided that they regularly dwell on subjects that give them an opportunity to accuse Russia of anything," the spokeswoman added.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that took place on three lines of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions that occurred on September 26 near the pipeline route. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case over charges of international terrorism.