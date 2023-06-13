Russia participates in grain deal for poorest countries, not Ukraine — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia is engaging in the grain deal not for the benefit of Ukraine, but of friendly African and Latin American countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military reporters on Tuesday.

"We are not doing this for Ukraine, we are doing it for our friendly African and Latin American countries. Because grain should be sent first and foremost to the world's poorest countries," he said.

He added that Russia is considering withdrawing from the grain deal. Putin drew attention to the fact that most of the Ukrainian grain, contrary to the agreements, goes to quite prosperous countries of the European Union. "We understand this. We deliberately agreed to it (grain deal - TASS) in order to support developing countries - our friends, and in order to lift sanctions on our agricultural sector. We were deceived once again," he said.

At the same time, Russia is ready to supply the volume of grain that now comes from Ukraine free of charge to the poorest countries, in the event of its withdrawal from the grain deal, he added.

"As for the grain deal, we are considering ending our participation in it. But the volume of grain that the poorest countries received, which is a little over 3%, we will be ready to deliver to them free of charge," Putin said.