Putin condemns Ukraine’s strikes on residential quarters

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are targeting dwelling quarters and humanitarian facilities although there is no sense in such strikes from the military point of view, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Why is the enemy targeting dwelling quarters? No logic in that. What for, why? And hitting humanitarian facilities. There is no military sense in that," he said while speaking with the winners of Russian state awards.

Addressing Olga Demicheva, President of the Doctor Liza’s Fare Care charity organization, who received a state prize for her human rights activities, Putin warned to be careful while working in Donbass. "I am saying this because you work at such humanitarian facilities, in residential quarters."