Over 100 attempts of Ukrainian drones to reach ZNPP foiled in last month — official

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. More than 100 attempts made by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to fly into the area around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have been thwarted over the last month, Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, said on the Soloviev Live television channel on Saturday.

"In approximately the past month, we have recorded and thwarted more than 100 attempts to reach the territory around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by unmanned aerial vehicles. That is why, of course, the activity is very high, the tension is very high," he said.

Karchaa pointed out that Russian service members "are operating quite effectively".

"We are confident in our servicemen. We have this inner confidence, as we believe that no Ukrainian attempt to attack us will eventually lead to the result they desire," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the International Affairs journal that the UN Secretariat and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) provide no response to Russian notifications of Ukrainian bombardments of the Zaporozhye NPP.

In the meantime, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS that the shallow waters in the Dnieper River off the city of Energodar (where Zaporozhye NPP is located), caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam, would not stop the Ukrainian military from abandoning plans to storm the nuclear facility.