GENEVA, June 10. /TASS/. The explosion at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline perpetrated by the Kiev regime means its restart is now delayed for a long time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, said on Saturday.

The diplomat, who leads the Russian delegation at the consultations with the UN, made the statement at a news conference in Geneva.

He said the issue came up at the consultations with the Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan. He said ammonia is an important feedstock for making fertilizers, which are sorely needed in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Ammonia exports are part of the agreements reached in Istanbul, he said.

"All these months, almost a year, the Kiev regime sabotaged the implementation of all these agreements. Ammonia never started to enter foreign markets," Vershinin said.

The Kiev regime's terrorist attack on the ammonia pipeline is "incomprehensible," he said.

"This terrorist attack put ruined any chance to have predictable timing for the resumption of ammonia exports from Togliatti to Ukrainian ports, in particular to the port of Yuzhny," Vershinin said.