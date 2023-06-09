Ukraine’s attack potential not exhausted, despite failed offensive attempts — Putin

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have not yet exhausted their offensive potential, despite the failure of their counteroffensive attempts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for whether the offensive [by Ukraine’s army] has died out or not, at least, it can be stated that all counteroffensive attempts made up to now have failed. However, the offensive potential of the Kiev regime’s troops has not been exhausted," he said.

"I am convinced that Russia’s military command is realistic about the current situation and will rely on these realities when planning its actions for the near future," he stressed.