Russia gets no UN, IAEA response to notifications of Ukrainian shelling of ZNPP — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The UN secretariat and the International Atomic Energy Agency provide no response to Russian notifications of Ukrainian bombardments of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the International Affairs magazine.

"I draw your attention to the fact that the UN secretariat and the IAEA do not respond to our almost weekly notifications about the shelling of, and sabotage attempts against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. I would not like another anti-Russian plan to materialize," he said in comments published on the magazine’s website.