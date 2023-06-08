Putin to announce decision on 2024 presidential campaign ‘in due time’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin will announce whether or not he will run for president in 2024 when the time is right, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kommersant earlier reported, citing sources, that Putin may announce his decision "after November."

"The election runs on its own schedule. The start of the election campaign, and so on. It will be announced in due time, there is no need to get ahead of ourselves," Peskov said, commenting on this information.

The head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said earlier that the next presidential election in Russia will be announced and held within the timeframe established by law. As of now, it is scheduled for March 17, 2024. The Federation Council decides on the date of the election no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before election day.