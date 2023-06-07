Moscow sees no need for repeating referendums in new regions of Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow sees no need for holding repeat referendums in the new regions of Russia, because the decision taken by their residents was final, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We do not see any need for repeat referendums in our new regions on their accession to Russia. Absolutely. The decision taken by the population of the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in September 2022 was final and it is not subject to revision," Zakharova said while discussing various aspects of other countries’ initiatives for resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

From September 23 to 27 last year the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held referendums on the issue of joining Russia. An overwhelming majority of residents voted in favor of such a move. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions in question signed treaties on their accession to Russia. On October 4, the Russian leader signed laws on the ratification of the treaties on accession of the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia.