Putin, Erdogan confident in dynamic development of multifaceted partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence in further development of multifaceted partnership and emphasized their commitment to the consistent implementation of joint projects in various fields during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.

"The parties continued their discussion of current Russian-Turkish cooperation issues, expressing mutual trust in mutually beneficial and multifaceted cooperation in a variety of domains that will develop dynamically in the future. In this regard, the commitment to the consistent implementation of collaborative initiatives in energy, trade, and tourism was emphasized," the statement said.

It was also noted that the parties touched on a variety of international issues, including future collaboration among multilateral organizations.

The Kremlin also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev’s recent attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant "a barbaric act." The Russian leader noted that Kiev, at the behest of the West, continues to aggravate the situation and use terrorist means. The attack on the Kakhovka HPP is the latest example of this. The press service noted that the leaders of Russia and Turkey exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine.