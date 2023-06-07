Putin, Erdogan agree to maintain regular communication — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to maintain their regular communication, the Kremlin said, following phone talks between the two leaders.

"It has been agreed to maintain regular personal dialogue," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement also said "the Russian president has again congratulated his Turkish counterpart on officially assuming office."

Erdogan was recognized as the winner of the presidential election after the second round of voting on May 28, receiving 52.18% of the vote. He took the oath in parliament and assumed office on June 3. On May 29, Putin spoke with Erdogan by phone, congratulating him on his re-election and emphasizing his significant contribution to the development of Russian-Turkish relations in a constructive and mutually beneficial way. In that conversation, it was also noted that the support expressed by the Turkish people to their leader opens up additional prospects for expanding practical bilateral cooperation in various areas.