Russian forces destroy 18 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike on Ukrainian army units in the island area of the Kherson Region, killing 18 and wounding 14 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergencies services reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher with a three-member crew and ammunition and a Ukrainian army position were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by units of the battlegroup Dnepr in the island area," the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 18 personnel and another 14 sustained wounds of various severity," he said.