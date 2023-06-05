Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region wounds one civilian — governor

BELGOROD, June 5. /TASS/. One civilian was injured and one of the energy facilities was damaged as a result of Ukrainian shelling on the night of June 5, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"One of the energy facilities in the Belgorod Region was damaged during the night following [Ukrainian] shelling. <...> In the morning, we will try to take all measures to restore it. The worst thing is that one of the civilians was injured during the shelling", the head of the region wrote on the VKontakte social network on Monday.

According to the governor, the civilian is under the care of doctors and his life is not threatened. "I am sure that our doctors will help him get back on his feet very quickly," Gladkov added.