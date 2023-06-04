New arms supplies to Kiev to escalate tensions — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. New arms supplies to Kiev by the West will further escalate tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"Now we are already seeing that discussion begins about deliveries, for example, from France, Germany of missiles with a range of 500 or more kilometers. This is a qualitatively different weaponry, which will eventually, let's say, lead to another spiral of escalating tensions," the spokesman cautioned, answering questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin.