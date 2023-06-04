IAEA chief voiced ZNPP security principles to UNSC, no need for new ones — Russian envoy

VIENNA, June 4. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi put forward security principles for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant at a UN Security Council meeting, so there is no need in new ones, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS on Monday.

"This speech of his is itself a kind of arrangement. Nobody knows what the status of this speech is, but Grossi himself goes on a premise that it is an agreement. No one refuted what he had said, no one was against it, even the Ukrainians were not against it, although they wanted to make it conditional on the demilitarization, ‘de-occupation’ of the power plant. The Ukrainians simply took note, most of the others vigorously supported it," Ulyanov said.

Earlier, Grossi suggested at a UN Security Council meeting to support a plan including five principles, including a ban on stationing heavy military equipment and military at the ZNPP, a ban on firing from and toward the power plant, protection of all security systems, protection of all external power lines and control over compliance with the above-mentioned principles.