Russia takes into account Armenia’s position on Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow factors in Armenia’s position on the conflict around Ukraine but continues developing allied relations with it, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We have taken note of that," he said, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that his country does not support Russia on the conflict in Ukraine. However, in his words, the West thinks otherwise and this causes concern for Yerevan.

"It is an important statement," Peskov said. "We know that there are certain nuances in Armenia’s approach to the conflict around Ukraine and we take them into account."

"Naturally, we continue to develop our conceptually allied relations with Armenia," he stressed.

On Thursday, Armenia’s cabinet disclosed a transcript of Pashinyan’s interview with CNN Prima News in early May. The Armenian prime minister said that his country was not Russia’s ally in the conflict with Ukraine and this situation was directly affecting relations between the two countries.