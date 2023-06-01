DPR head says all of Ukraine needs to be liberated

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said the entire territory of Ukraine needs to be liberated in order to protect people from enemy strikes.

"Is it possible to imagine that, according to our goals, we liberate the territory of the entire DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and that's where it all stops? Will our opponents stop? Can anyone imagine this? I cannot," he said at a conference titled What Kind of Ukraine Do We Need?

Pushilin expanded on the topic, saying the enemy will still strike the civilian population. The official also said that, contrary to popular belief, western territories should not be given away to other countries.

"Do not squander away these territories. They came at a high cost. <...> If such a decision is made, it will be a springboard for the next attack on Russia," he said.