Assault units of 5th brigade, Akhmat special forces advance in Maryinka area in DPR

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The assault units of the 5th motorized infantry brigade and the Akhmat special forces continue to advance in the Maryinka area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

According to the military official, tactical and army aviation and artillery of Battlegroup South delivered a blow on the adversary’s personnel and equipment in the vicinity of the Georgievka, Lastochkino and Tonenkoye populated localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic.