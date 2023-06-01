Top Russian, Indian diplomats give high marks to cooperation in important areas

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have given high marks to the dynamics of cooperation in the important spheres of the special and privileged partnership of the two countries, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The ministers gave a high appraisal of the cooperation dynamics on the important directions of the special and privileged partnership of our countries. Particular attention was given to expanding dialogue at the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS), BRICS (Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa - TASS) and the Group of Twenty," the foreign policy agency said following a meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that during the meeting, the pertinent issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed as well as international and regional issues.

"The mutual intent was confirmed to continue following the policy of building a fair multipolar system of transnational ties, including preventing and hindering the use of neocolonial practices," the diplomatic agency said.