Russia expecting expanded IAEA mission to Zaporozhye nuke plant — Rosatom

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. Russia is expecting a visit by an expanded mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), potentially led by Director General Rafael Grossi, to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, told journalists.

"We will continue to support all actions by the IAEA director general; we are awaiting an expanded mission and the potential presence of Rafael Grossi at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. And, I must say that we have a common position here, not only with our civilian partners, the [Russian] Foreign Ministry, but also with the [Russian] Defense Ministry, the National Guard and the armed forces," he said.

Likhachev stressed that Rosatom is making every effort "in order to prevent any excesses at the ZNPP." He also noted that Russia’s foreign partners, such as China, Turkey, Egypt and many European countries, are following the situation at the nuclear facility with alarm and share the concerns discussed by Grossi at the UN.