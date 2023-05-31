Kiev blocked all IAEA’s initiatives on ZNPP security — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Ukraine blocked all initiatives of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), including the one regarding establishment of an operational and physical nuclear security zone at the power plant, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Wednesday.

"It is necessary to note regarding Ukraine that it did not become a surprise for us. Kiev blocked all initiatives of IAEA Director General, aimed at reinforcement of security of the ZNPP: first, the trilateral agreements project, followed by the format of two separate agreements - between Russia and the IAEA and between Ukraine and the IAEA. The Ukrainian authorities rejected [Grossi’s] proposal on establishment of the operational and physical nuclear security zone around the power plant. This initiative of Rafael Grossi, announced after his visit to the ZNPP on September 1, 2022, contained a number of important elements, which, if implemented, would have contributed to cessation of Ukrainian attacks on the power plant," Grushko said in a commentary, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website Wednesday.

He underscored that Grossi and the IAEA Secretariat, with Russia’s cooperation, did a huge work in this direction, but, due to Ukraine’s intractability and unwillingness to take obligations not to shell the ZNPP, it was impossible to implement this initiative.