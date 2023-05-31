Ukrainian shelling kills three civilians in Donetsk — DPR security forces

DONETSK, May 31. /TASS/. Three civilians died in Donetsk’s Kalininsky district as a result of Ukrainian shelling, the DPR security forces told TASS on Wednesday.

"Three casualties so far. They died before the ambulance could get to them," the source said.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian forces have fired 40 shells of NATO 155 mm caliber and three MLRS rockets at Donetsk. Staromikhailovka also came under shelling, with five rockets fired at it, as well as Yasinovataya, which was hit by six rockets.