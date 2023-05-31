London incites Kiev to carry out terrorist operations against Russia — Lavrov

MAPUTO, May 31. /TASS/. London is directly inciting Kiev to carry out terrorist operations against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, while commenting on British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s remarks.

"London is one of the main string-pullers, those who are inciting the whole West to support Ukraine more and more openly and more seriously. The British foreign secretary has speculated on television or on social media that Britain does not encouraging strikes on Russian territory proper, but the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian armed forces allegedly know better how they should secure their territorial integrity. [This is] direct incitement to what the terrorists in Kiev have been doing," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks in Mozambique.

He added that the Russian Armed Forces were dealing with the consequences of this "criminal policy" of supplying Western arms to Kiev. "I am confident that they have answers to all questions," Lavrov concluded.