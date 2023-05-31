Putin had in mind further perfection of air defenses — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian air defense system will continue to be perfected, although it has demonstrated effectiveness in repelling a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow Region, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

In this way he responded to a question what President Vladimir Putin meant by saying that Moscow's air defense system had performed satisfactorily, but "there is room for improvement."

"The president meant that the system had performed effectively, but there was room for improvement. The work to perfect the air defense system will go on. This is what the president had in mind," Peskov stated.

Asked whether the Russian authorities had information about who launched the drones and from where, Peskov stressed: "These questions are an exclusive competence of the Ministry of Defense."

Ukrainian UAVs attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight drones, five of which were shot down and another three disabled by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow turned to medics for assistance. Neither required hospital treatment. A number of buildings suffered minor damage.