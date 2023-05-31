Putin to hold talks with Eritrean president

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki, who is in Russia on an official visit.

The two leaders plan to discuss the prospects for developing relations between Russia and Eritrea in various domains, as well as the most pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, the Kremlin announced.

The coming meeting between Putin and Afwerki will be their first ever.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Eritrea in January 2023. At a meeting at that time, Afwerki and Lavrov discussed the radical changes in the international situation and key directions for the development of Russian-Eritrean relations. Lavrov reported to Putin about the results of his African tour at a Security Council meeting.

In April 2022, Eritrea’s top diplomat, Osman Saleh, visited Moscow. In March 2022, Eritrea was one of the countries who voted against the resolution condemning Russia over the situation in Ukraine at the United Nations.