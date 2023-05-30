Russia to respond harshly to Kiev’s attacks on Zaporozhye NPP – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s response to Ukraine’s attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), its critical infrastructure, power supply lines and the city of Energodar will be harsh, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"In light of the principles of physical and nuclear safety mentioned by the IAEA director general, we will continue to ensure protection of the Zaporozhye NPP in a way not to let Kiev and the collective West violate them blatantly and irresponsibly," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council. "Russia will respond harshly to any Ukrainian attacks on the ZNPP, its critical infrastructure, including power supply lines, as well as the city of Energodar, where the plant’s employees and their families live."

"In this situation, Russia will take all possible measures to enhance the plant’s nuclear and physical security in line with national laws and commitments under relevant instruments of international law our country is a participant in," he added.