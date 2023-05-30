Serbian president briefs Russian ambassador on his meetings with Quinta envoys

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has briefed the Russian side on the results of his meetings with the ambassadors of the Quinta countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United States, and France), Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday.

"I have just met with Vucic. It is an established practice of being updated on Kosovo, especially amid the escalation, increased tensions, like now, or, probably, the degradation of the situation in northern Kosovo and Metohija down to the critical point," he said.

"He (Vucic - TASS) is more than alarmed and, naturally, he informed he about his contacts with the Quinta and the head of the EU delegation [Emmanuel Giaufret] <…>. He also stays in touch with the Chinese ambassador. Vucic sees a way out of this situation to the possible continuation of political settlement only in dialogue," the Russian diplomat stressed. "We (the Russian side - TASS) shared our vision, stressed that keep the situation in focus."

Earlier, Vucic called on the Quinta countries to react to Pristina’s actions and protect the Serb population in Kosovo and Metohija. He said that he expected these countries to take surgent measures to guarantee the security of Serbs in Kosovo.