West upset about Vucic’s policies, such as friendship with Russia — ambassador

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. The independent policy pursued by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his friendship with Russia upset the West, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is an onslaught [from the West] against the government in Belgrade, against President Vucic. The reason is absolutely obvious: It is his independent policy, his efforts to preserve independence and sovereignty in the current conditions, which simply infuriate Washington and Brussels. At its core, this is about Belgrade's policy toward Russia. A friendly policy that has no tolerance, despite the demands and pressure of Westerners, for anti-Russian sanctions. In this regard, Belgrade is consistent," the diplomat said at a news conference at the Russian embassy.

He also said the West is irritated by Vucic's views on the Kosovo issue, particularly his statements that Serbia won’t recognize Kosovo’s independence.