MELITOPOL, May 30. /TASS/. A series of explosions rocked Melitopol on Tuesday night as air defenses fired on missiles flying toward this town in the Zaporozhye Region, Chairman of the We Are Together With Russia group Vladimir Rogov said on Tuesday.

"It’s noisy in Melitopol! A series of explosions were heard in the town. One of them very powerful and booming. <...> Russian air defense engaged the missiles that were flying toward a peaceful town," he said on Telegram.