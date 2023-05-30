Russia to respond harshly to Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia reserves its right to take the harshest measures in response to Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement on Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow Region.

"The Russian side reserves its right to take the harshest measures in response to terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime," the Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats pointed out that the attacks were carried out in order to sow panic among civilians. "These attacks were planned and carried out by the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, for which the use of methods of terrorist attacks has become a sinister practice. Its representatives have long and openly called for ‘retribution strikes’ on Moscow. Such attacks, having no military sense, apparently targeted solely the civilian population in order to sow panic among peaceful residents," the Russian Foreign Ministry added, pointing out that all those responsible for the attacks will be found and severely punished.

The ministry noted that Western support for Kiev was pushing the Ukrainian leadership toward more and more reckless acts, including terrorism, violation of international humanitarian law and war crimes. "Assurances by NATO officials that the Kiev regime will not launch strikes deep into Russian territory turn out to be absolutely hypocritical," the diplomats said.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were suppressed by electronic warfare. Two people in Moscow sought medical attention for minor injuries. A number of buildings sustained minor damage.