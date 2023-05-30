Africa’s ideas on Ukraine to be viewed in context of West-Russia confrontation — Lavrov

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. African countries’ proposals on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis should be considered in the context of the confrontation between the West and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We understand that in this context the ideas voiced by countries of the global majority, including by African countries, that they would like to make a contribution to the efforts toward finding ways to settle this situation, and they are sincere in this, wanting to help in some way," he said after talks with his counterpart from Burundi, Albert Shingiro. "We value such approaches, but these ideas and initiatives should be considered in the context of the geopolitical confrontation the West has ventured against Russia and China, as was proclaimed in the recent Group of Seven documents."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on May 16 that Russian and Ukrainian authorities had agreed to receive an African delegation to try to find ways to peacefully settle the conflict. He spoke on behalf of six African nations, namely Egypt, Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Uganda, and South Africa. Consultations are currently underway to agree on the schedule of the trip. A peace mission is expected to visit Moscow and Kiev before the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in the second half of July.