Kremlin lacks information on point of origin of drones that attacked Moscow

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not know from where the drones that attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning were launched.

"That I cannot say, this is information for specialists, for the military, for intelligence," the Kremlin official told reporters replying to a question as to whether the drones’ point of origin was known.

"Here I cannot say anything. I do not have this information," Peskov noted.

The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, eight drones were involved in the attack, five of them were shot down with a Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system, while three more unmanned aerial vehicles were suppressed with electronic warfare systems. Two people in Moscow requested medical assistance but did not need to be hospitalized. Several buildings sustained minor damage.