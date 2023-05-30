Russia’s defense chief sees no effect from military support for Ukraine on special op

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The military support being provided to Kiev from the West will have no effect on the outcome of the special military operation but it will only protract hostilities, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a conference call with military commander on Tuesday.

"The military support for Ukraine will only protract military actions, but it cannot affect the outcome of the special military operation," Russia’s defense chief maintained.

According to Shoigu, Kiev continues to attack social facilities and carry out terrorist acts against Russian citizens with the use of NATO weapons. "Our army violently cracks down on Ukrainian militants," he added.

The Russian defense minister recalled that more than 70 Ukrainian saboteurs and several units of equipment were wiped out during a counter-terrorism operation in the Belgorod Region in southwestern Russia on May 22.

Shoigu also commented on this morning’s terrorist attack on civilian facilities in the Moscow Region that he said was conducted by Kiev. The Defense Ministry said earlier that eight unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attack.