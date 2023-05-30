No plans for Putin’s address after drone attack at the moment — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to make a special address after a drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are no special plans at the moment," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a corresponding question. "But we know that, thank God, there are no casualties and there is no threat to the residents of Moscow and its suburbs at the moment," he said.

According to Peskov, the attack "once again confirms the need to continue the special military operation and achieve its goals."

At the same time, the spokesman did not answer the question about the security of Moscow after this morning's drone attack. "I can't comment on the defense of the capital, I can only repeat that the Defense Ministry and Air Defense Troops worked well," he said.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were suppressed by electronic warfare. Two people in Moscow sought medical attention for minor injuries. A number of buildings sustained minor damage.