Drone attacks against Moscow followed strike on decision-making center in Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia dealt an effective strike against one of Ukraine's decision-making centers on Sunday, and Tuesday's drone attack on Moscow was an attempt by Kiev to retaliate, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"It is clear that what we have seen was the Kiev regime’s reaction to our very effective strike against one of the decision-making centers. The strike took place on Sunday," Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

The Kremlin is certain that Kiev was behind the drone attack on the Russian capital.

"It is obvious that this attack was launched by the Kiev regime. This must be understood absolutely clearly," Peskov stressed.

At the same time, he refrained from saying anything about the fact that some of the drones were shot down near the Rublyovo-Uspenskoye Highway.

"I cannot comment," he said.

Early Tuesday morning, Moscow and the Moscow Region were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight fixed wing UAVs, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system and another three disabled by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow turned to medics for assistance. Neither required hospital treatment. A number of buildings suffered minor damage.