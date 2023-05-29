‘All preconditions’ present for more Russian military bases in Africa, senator says

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Federation Council Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev believes that "there are all preconditions" for increase of the number of Russian military bases in Africa, and the only thing required is desire and political will of African leaders.

"We shall hope that, during the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum (which will take place between July 26 and 29 this year), we will be able to reach new agreements and expand our military presence (increase the number of military bases) on the African continent. There are all preconditions for that. The only thing we need is desire and political will of African leaders," Bondarev told TASS.

"Establishment of an expanded network of Russian military bases is mutually beneficial and important for all participants of the emerging perspective defense bloc," the senator added.