Senior Russian diplomat says West should remove obstacles for agriculture exports

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Western countries should remove obstacles for access of Russian agriculture products to global markets as political statements being made by the United Nations (UN) is not enough, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Monday.

"Turkey has played its positive role in the grain deal," and now "the ball is on the side of those countries that imposed illegal sanctions against Russia," he said following the presidential election in Turkey.

"If they are interested in the existence of any mechanisms for grain supply they should fulfill their obligations and remove all obstacles for supply of Russian food to global food markets, mainly grain," the diplomat said. "We expect particular actions in this direction. Political statements made by the UN that the global organization is addressing it are already not enough in the present environment, of course," he noted.