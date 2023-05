LUGANSK, May 29. /TASS/. Six servicemen of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been freed from Ukrainian captivity, the region’s human rights commissioner Viktoriya Serdgyukova said on Sunday.

"Six servicemen of the Second Army Corps were released from Ukrainian captivity during a swap," the official wrote on Telegram.

Serdgyukova said on April 26 that three LPR servicemen were released during a swap between Russia and Ukraine.