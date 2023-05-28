Russian ambassador regrets London’s blowing up relations with Moscow

LONDON, May 28. /TASS/. British authorities blew up the entire architecture of relations with Russia by taking a hard position on Ukraine, which is regretful, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

"I have a regret that the UK has taken this hard position. We have had a very long story of relationship with the United Kingdom, and, sadly, London decided to blow up all this architecture of relationship - political, economical, cultural, especially humanitarian, and all the rest of it," Kelin said, speaking in English.

"Our relationship is dated 450 years, there are ties between people, ties between our royal houses, and [efforts are being made] to ruin it in one day," the Russian diplomat added.

In an interview with TASS earlier, Kelin regretted that London played a leading role in extending and escalating the conflict, as he said one should not expect the confrontational attitudes to vanish in the mid-term.